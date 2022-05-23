Marcus Corporation board member killed in car accident

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee-based movie theater company The Marcus Corporation says a member of their Board of Directors was killed in a car accident.

David Baum died in a car accident on May 19, the company said in a statement. No other details regarding the accident were released.

Baum was president of Baum Media Group, LLC since February 2005 and worked as a special advisor to The Golf Channel since August 2017.

According to Marcus Corporation:

“It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of David Baum. Dave, as he is known to us and others, served on our Board of Directors since February 2016. Most recently he led the finance committee and was a member of both the audit and nominating and governance committees. His business acumen, engaging demeanor and leadership experience have been of significant benefit to our board and their oversight of our company. Dave was also a friend to many of us at The Marcus Corporation, along with being a loving husband, father, brother and friend to others. He will be dearly missed.”

Marcus Corporation operates Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels and Resorts.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip