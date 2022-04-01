Watch
March Madness and its impact on occupancy rates at Milwaukee hotels

TMJ4
Posted at 8:47 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 21:47:18-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee hotel occupancy is about 50% higher than 2021 for the last two full weeks of March, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. This is due to the NCAA men's basketball tournament taking over Milwaukee.

Fiserv Forum hosted games on March 18 and March 20.

Milwaukee hotel occupancy increased 43.6% year-over-year to 51.8% for the week of March 13-19.

The average daily room rate was up 81.8% to $114.82 and revenue per available room grew 35.3% to $59.49, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Occupancy was again up 44.5% year-over-year to 49% for the week of March 20-24. The average daily room rate increased 83.1% to $107.98 and average daily room rate up 37% to $52.92, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Visit Milwaukee previously reported that attendance estimates were 25,000 people with an economic impact of $6.5 million.

Fiserv Forum and Deer District also posted record revenue inside and outside the arena for the weekend period.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that Milwaukee is now approaching the months where lodging demand will pick up. The strongest months are typically June through October.

