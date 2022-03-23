March Madness sets weekend revenue records for Fiserv Forum and Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum and Deer District saw record revenue inside and outside the arena for a weekend period after hosting the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament March 18-20, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The arena reported a record number of food and beverage transactions through the weekend.

"I think Milwaukee and the Deer District and Fiserv Forum have proven themselves as venues to be able to hold world-class events whether it’s being awarded the DNC, a finalist for the RNC or now hosting the NCAA tournament. Clearly, we have demonstrated that we can host any event and welcome them to Milwaukee and show them what Milwaukee hospitality is all about," Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president of Bucks ventures and development Michael Belot told the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Visit Milwaukee reported that attendance estimates were 25,000 people with an economic impact of $6.5 million.

Belot told the Milwaukee Business Journal that it is helpful preparation for the NBA playoffs, which are about a month away.

Fiserv Forum hosted eight March Madness-qualifying teams: Wisconsin, Purdue, LSU, Texas, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Colgate and Yale.

Fiserv Forum will be a March Madness host again in 2025.

