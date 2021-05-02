March for peace held in Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE — Saturday, a march for peace in was held in Milwaukee. Protesters against violence gathered in Sherman Park to send a message of peace in the community.

The march marked a call for accountability as members of the community hope to hold each other accountable when it comes to reducing violence in the city.

“Now it’s just gun violence. Murder. One by one. Leaving here and it’s a sad situation,” said Shantel Carson, who lost her cousin to gun violence.

Organizers said they hope to get a hold on violence as warmer weather comes more frequently.

“We need things in our community that can prevent people from even turning to crime,” said activist Vaun Mayes.

Milwaukee Police detailed four non-fatal shooting incidents between 11:45 p.m. Friday night and 750 Saturday morning five people were shot in those incidents.

At Sherman Park, 15-year-old Immanuel Lewis stays on the basketball court to keep occupied during the summer – he recalls playing basketball with 17-year-old Roy Thomas Jr. hours before he was shot at the park.

“He was a great kid. I knew how he hooped. I loved his energy,” Lewis said.

Lewis hopes this group’s effort sees success this year and beyond, as he, and other kids look to enjoy time spend outdoors safely.

“No weapons. I don’t really know about that shooting stuff. That’s really just sad,” Lewis said.

The group behind Saturday’s march say they’re hoping to do more outdoor activities across the city throughout the summer months.

