Manufacturers sue over federal vaccine mandates for workers

DARIEN, Wis. — Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Darien-based Tankcraft Corp. and Plasticraft Corp.

The lawsuit challenges the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's new vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

Companies that do not comply face penalties of more than $13,000 per violation, or more than $136,000 for a willful violation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip