Manitowoc woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed granddaughter

Posted at 2:37 PM, Mar 05, 2021
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A Manitowoc woman has pleaded not guilty to driving drunk and causing an interstate crash that killed her granddaughter.

Fifty-one-year-old Monica Walker is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in a Feb. 8 crash on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County which killed 9-year-old Tkyia Brewer.

Walker entered the pleas Thursday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Walker told investigators the crash happened when she hit an icy patch while eating a hamburger. A complaint says Walker's blood alcohol content was .09. Because of a prior drunken driving conviction, Walker’s legal driving limit was .02.

