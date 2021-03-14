Man with multiple gunshot wounds shoots at police officers

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired at officers that occurred on the 6300 block of North 76 Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday, March 13.

Police say prior to their arrival a 19-year-old man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds from an unknown suspect.

Officers say they heard the shots and went to the 19-year-old's location when he discharged his weapon at the officers.

MPD says officers did not return fire and none were injured during the incident.

The man was taken into custody and conveyed to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The health status of the man is unknown at this time. MPD is continuing to seek suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

