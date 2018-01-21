Man with baby in car arrested for 6th OWI near Wisconsin Dells

He was driving without a license.

3:19 PM, Jan 21, 2018
Photo: WISC-TV

LAKE DELTON, Wis. -- A Lake Delton man was charged with a 6th offense OWI on Friday morning.

WISC-TV reports that Antonio Lira was driving with a female passenger and a baby in the car.

The 40-year-old was pulled over on Friday around 6 a.m. after being stopped for driving with an expired registration. According to a release, officials knew he was driving without a license.

He allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests administered by a Sauk County deputy.

Officials say he has been charged with a 6th offense OWI with a passenger under 16 years old, a 6th offense of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a passenger under 16 years old and misdemeanor bail jumping.

