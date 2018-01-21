Eagle River firefighters build ice castle

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. -- While the stunning ice display at the Wisconsin Dells will not be returning this year, a Wisconsin fire department and volunteers built their own ice castle.

The Eagle River Area's Volunteer Fire Department used more than 2,500 ice blocks from Silver Lake to create the structure, according to the local chamber of commerce.

This hard work comes with years of practice. The town has been building ice castles since 1933.

Make sure to take your 'Frozen' fans to visit before the warm temperatures melt the castle away!