Man who was found dead inside car in Grafton died from gunshot wound

GRAFTON, Wis. — A man who was found dead inside a car in Grafton Saturday morning died from a gunshot wound, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said in an update Monday.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office says the 49-year-old man was from out of state and did not have any ties to Ozaukee County. His name is not being released at this time.

An autopsy was conducted Monday at the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office, revealing he died from a gunshot wound.

His car, a white four-door 2022 Chevrolet Malibu, was registered to a rental company out of Illinois. The sheriff's office says the car's interior suggests the car was on fire for a short period of time before it extinguished itself.

The car was in the east ditch on County Highway C south of Tallgrass Drive. Authorities originally said they believe the car was parked in that same location since Friday night.

The case appears to be an isolated and targeted incident.

The sheriff's office is seeking information regarding the car and any other cars or people that were traveling with it on Friday night, March 3. If you saw anything, you are asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at (262) 284-7172.

