Man who set Waukesha woman on fire sentenced to 35 years in prison

WAUKESHA — Joel Murn, the man who set a Waukesha woman on fire, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison plus 20 years of extended supervision.

In September 2020, Murn approached Amber Fuller while she was walking her dogs. Neither of the two had any connection or relation. Murn proceeded to pour accelerant on her. Fuller tried to run away but fell. That's when Murn lit her on fire.

Amber suffered second and third-degree burns to her arm, entire back, abdomen, and thumb. She spent six days in the hospital, undergoing skin graft surgery, and raking up medical bills. At the time of the attack, Amber did not have health insurance. She is relying on a gofundme to help pay the expenses.

Murn told police he mistook her for a cousin he intended to kill. He was also charged with setting his grandparents' shed and garage on fire and striking his grandfather with his vehicle.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip