Man wanted in connection to Las Margaritas shooting that left 2 dead, 2 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. — The City of Kenosha Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Kendal T. Readus in connection to September's fatal shooting at Las Margaritas.

According to police, Readus is wanted for homicide and is considered armed and dangerous.

Houston R. Oliver, 33 of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35 of Racine, were killed in the shooting at Las Margaritas on Sept. 18.

Two additional gunshot victims suffered serious injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

Kenosha police say the investigation remains active and no suspects are in custody.

If you have information, you are urged to cooperate and speak with investigators. You can call the KPD Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. There is no further information at this time.

