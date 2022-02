BROWN DEER — The North Shore Fire Department Batallion Chief, Dan Tyk, confirmed Sunday that a man was killed after being struck by a tree branch.

Tyk said officials responded to the scene around 12:40 p.m. and found a man unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

Now, officials with the Brown Deer Police Department are investigating, and MCMEO is handling the autopsy.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 will update this article as we learn more.

