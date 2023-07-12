Man shot, killed near 15th and Keefe; 3 others injured in separate shootings

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 15th and Keefe on Wednesday.

Milwaukee police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot around 5 p.m. He died from his injuries. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

An hour before the homicide, a 17-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a fight near 22nd and Vliet. Police say he was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is in critical condition after being shot near 1st and Keefe around 3 p.m. Police say he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in each incident.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a fight near Wright and Grant. The victim arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police arrested a 62-year-old Milwaukee man. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Anyone with any information on any of the above incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

