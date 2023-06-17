Man shot during gas station robbery identified

The man who died after a robbery at a Milwaukee gas station has been identified as 20-year-old Emmanuel "Manny" Carter, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Milwaukee Police said the shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near 35th and Townsend. They are still searching for suspects.

"It was very heartbreaking. The fact that a week ago he told me that he was re-enrolling in the trade school," said Nigel Harvey, executive director of Cream Skills Inc.

Harvey shared that Carter's family was not ready to speak publicly.

Harvey said Carter joined Cream Skills and the basketball team in 2017. The two grew close over the years and Harvey saw Carter as a son.

Cream Skills uses sports to promote entrepreneurship and life skills to young people who are underprivileged while promoting peace.

Harvey started it after his best friend was killed by gun violence.

"He liked to be around people. He was a people person and he enjoyed playing basketball. Basketball with his escape," Harvey said about Carter.

The basketball league's opening day was at the Safe Summer Kickoff on Friday. In collaboration with the event, Harvey said they are honoring Carter by dedicating this season to him.

"The best way I’m gonna deal with that is to use it as my motivation to double down on what we’re doing and to make sure we are the ones helping prevent something like this from happening again," Harvey said.

Several families came out for the Safe Summer Kickoff where they enjoyed food, music, and fun activities.

"It’s important because it lets the neighborhood know it’s not only negative things that are happening. Neighbors get a chance to come out and meet with each other and greet with each other and then we’re in an area that needs at the most," said Dennis Walton with Made Men Worldwide and one of the event organizers.

"We have too many different issues in the neighborhood as a community around violence so we just want to show that we can come together and fellowship and that the residents hear the 53206 community are committed to peace and safety," Walton said.

