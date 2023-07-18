Man shot, crashes car, runs to Milwaukee Police's District 7 for help, police say

MILWAUKEE — Suspects shot a man, who then crashed their car, ran away, made it to Milwaukee Police's District 7 and was brought to the hospital Monday night, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the shooting happened near 36th and Auer around 10:15 p.m. The victim was involved in a "non-fatal shooting." He tried to get away and then crashed blocks away near 35th and Burleigh.

The victim then ran away on foot and arrived at District 7's building a block north from the crash. EMS brought the man to the hospital for treatment. Police seek unknown suspects.

The victim was identified as a 37-year-old Gleason male.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, July 17th, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m., on the 3600 block W. Fond du Lac Ave. The victim, a 37-year-old Gleason male, fled the scene and was involved in a collision on N. 35th St. and W. Burleigh St. The victim fled that scene on foot and went to Milwaukee Police District 7. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



