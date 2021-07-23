Man shot and seriously injured outside Juneau Ave. bar, suspect in custody: MPD

MILWAUKEE — Yet another shooting happened in the Water Street area just east of the Deer District Thursday evening, with Milwaukee police reporting that a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured outside the MOJO MKE bar.

Police said in a statement that the victim was seriously injured and brought to a local hospital. MPD says officers observed a suspected shooter trying to leave, and took him into custody a block away.

MOJO MKE is located at 134 E. Juneau Ave. at Water Street. Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m.

This comes hours after the Milwaukee Bucks hosted their NBA Championship victory parade through the area - and two days after a 19-year-old Wauwatosa woman was shot and injured nearby in the 200 block of Juneau Avenue after Game 6. Two other people were shot and injured, and a Milwaukee police officer was injured, in that area on the same night, according to police.

Police have said they are trying to crack down on such incidents in that area, as businesses and residents have expressed concern about an increase in gun violence and other crime along the Water Street business corridor this summer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

