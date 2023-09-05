Man shot and killed near Arthur and Victory in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — A 58-year-old man was shot and killed near Arthur and Victory late Monday night, according to the Racine Police Department.

The man was found in a vehicle around 11 p.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department said he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police said the suspect fled on foot and has not been located.

Now, the department is asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact them at 262-635-7756. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

