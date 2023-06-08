Man shot and killed near 94th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed near 94th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the homicide happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police said they are seeking unknown suspects.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 8, 2023, 2:30 p.m., on the 9400 block of W. Silver Spring Drive. The victim, a 47-year-old Germantown male, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

