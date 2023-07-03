Man shot and killed near 6th and Vine in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed near 6th and Vine in Milwaukee Sunday night, according to police.

Raw video: 6th and Vine

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 11:41 p.m. Sunday July 2 near 6th and Reservoir. The man died a block south, near 6th and Vine. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, at approximately 11:41pm, on the 1900 block of N. 6th St. The victim, a 38-yoa male, sustained life threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries on the 600 block of W Vine St. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.







