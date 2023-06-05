Man shot and killed near 17th and Locust in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed near 17th and Locust on Monday.

Police say they responded to the area around 4:40 p.m.

The victim is an unidentified male that appears to be in his 20s.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

