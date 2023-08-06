Man shot and killed in overnight shooting

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s north side on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. near 34th and Wright. That’s where they found a 53-year-old man.

Police said he died at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-tips or the P3 Tips app.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip