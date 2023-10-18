Man shoots, kills brother-in-law during fight in Racine on Victory Ave.

RACINE, Wis. — A man has been charged with murder after prosecutors say he shot and killed his brother-in-law during a fight at a Racine home last week.

Ronny Hanson, 38, is facing one felony count of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces life in prison.



According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Victory Ave. in Racine for a shooting on Oct. 12. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was found shot and injured on the kitchen floor. He later died at the hospital.

Hanson told authorities he was in a fight with his brother-in-law, who was choking him, and that he pulled out his gun and shot him.

Neighbors told officers they could hear Hanson yelling at someone to get out of "my" house. An investigation revealed the residence was in probate court with Hanson, the victim, and another brother.

The complaint says Hanson denied having the gun out prior to being choked. However, a witness inside the home said Hanson had it by his side while yelling over the house.

During the fight, the complaint says there was a struggle and the victim was on top of Hanson choking him. Hanson said he could not breathe and pushed his gun into the victim saying "he would shoot him if he did not get off." The victim didn't get off and he was shot. Another witness, according to the complaint, said they heard two gunshots.

Hanson's bail has been set at $300,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

