Death investigation underway after 'police incident' near Victory and Russet in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department confirms to TMJ4 News a death investigation is underway following a "police incident" on Thursday.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Victory Ave. and Russet St.

The area is currently blocked off.

Police told TMJ4 Thursday evening, "No other information will be given out tonight."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

