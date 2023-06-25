Man seriously injured in Pewaukee storage unit fire

PEWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man is hospitalized after being burned in a fire at a storage complex on Saturday.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a fire at the Red Dot Storage complex in Pewaukee just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say they believe the man was working on a car in a storage unit when the vehicle started on fire. The fire then spread to the rest of the building causing extensive damage, according to a press release.

The man was rushed to Waukesha Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, including burns to the upper portion of his body, the sheriff's office said.

The Pewaukee Fire Department was assisted by more than a dozen other local departments while responding to this fire.

