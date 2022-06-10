Man sentenced over 10 years in federal prison for armed robbery of Wauwatosa bank

A jury convicted a man to over 10 years in prison on June 7 for his involvement in an armed robbery of a Wauwatosa bank in 2016.

A jury convicted Christopher Crittendon to a 124-month term of imprisonment followed by 36 months of supervised release for brandishing a firearm and stealing over $11,000 in an armed bank robbery.

In 2016, Crittendon and a second man, Montrell Howard, committed a takeover-style armed robbery of a North Shore Bank in Wauwatosa. Law enforcement was able to recover most of the stolen funds.

U.S. Attorney Frohling described the events in trial:

"Mr. Crittendon entered a bank, jumped a counter, and brandished a firearm. His actions placed the well-being of bank employees and customers at risk and resulted in trauma to the victim tellers," Frohling said. "I commend the outstanding collaboration between the FBI, the Wauwatosa Police Department, and all others involved in seeking to hold Mr. Crittendon accountable for his actions.”

Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis extends thanks to all of their law enforcement partners for their hard work and persistence in resolving this case.

"This case highlights the importance of our partnerships with local, state and federal government and demonstrates how public safety is a shared responsibility for all community stakeholders," Chief MacGillis said.

