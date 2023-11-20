Man runs to help victim in Waukesha carjacking victim: 'My adrenaline kicked in'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Michael Yaeger said he and his wife had just wrapped up some early Christmas shopping on Sunday night for their daugther.

"We were getting into our car to leave. I heard a woman yelling help, help, help. And I wasn't sure if it was some kids messing around or something," said Yaeger.

It wasn't.

According to Waukesha police, two men used a shotgun and physical force to steal an occupied vehicle near Highway 59 and S. West Avenue. The carjacking took place in the Walmart parking lot at 2000 S. West Avenue in Waukesha.

The suspects led officers on a chase through the city that lasted about 13 minutes, according to police. The suspects crashed into three officer's and sheriff's deputy's squad cars before they were arrested, police said.

"My adrenaline kicked in. I grew up in a rough neighborhood myself. And I would hate to see somebody getting hurt. And I guess I didn't really think it clear. I just started running over there," said Yaeger.

Yaegar said he found a woman, outside her car, and young men with a weapon trying to drive it away.

"Either that's a bat or a gun. And that's when I grabbed her. We just pulled away, walked away from it. Because the car was driving erratically through the parking lot to get away," said Yaeger.

He said the driver almost hit them as he drove out of the parking lot. But, he added, he was glad he was there.

"I think it helped her out tremendously, just because if I was in that same situation, I wouldn't want to be alone. Nobody would. And how strangers can get together during a tragic moment for her, it definitely helped her," said Yaeger.

Police said they'll recommend several charges to the District Attorney's office for review, including, potentially: OWI causing injury, recklessly endangering safety, and armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, because they believe the men arrested may have been involved in other crimes in the area.

Walmart Media Relations referred any questions about the incident to the police.

