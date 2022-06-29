Man receives $50,000 for helping Milwaukee police solve homicide

MILWAUKEE — A man received a $50,000 reward from a local attorney for helping police solve the 2016 death of a 9-year-old Za'Layia Jenkins in Milwaukee.

Attorney Michael Hupy said he offered the reward because he was heartbroken after learning Jenkins was shot while she was inside a home back in 2016. The gunfire came from a fight outside.

Hupy said he recently learned there was only one person who came forward with information. As a result, three men were charged and found guilty, one of them just earlier this month.

Hupy read a statement from that witness: "What happened from May of 2016 was not acceptable. Killing an innocent 9-year-old girl while she sat in her own home is not acceptable. People must be held accountable."

"I walk in my pain. This here has changed me tremendously," Shannon Allen said.

It has been 5.5 years since Allen's son Deandre was shot and killed near 39th and Michigan. It was the day after Christmas.

To this day, no arrests have been made.

"I'm going to continue to reach out and do whatever I need to do as a mom because I am his voice. I have to get the answers," Allen said.

Law enforcement often asks for tips to help their investigations. It may seem redundant, but a good tip can make all the difference.

According to MPD, their homicide clearance rate so far this year is 54%, compared to 47% during the same time last year.

"I think we've solved two murder cases since I've been with Crimestoppers in Milwaukee," Hupy said.

In addition to putting up the money to help solve the murder of Za'layia Jenkins, Hupy serves as the president of Milwaukee's Crimestoppers. He knows how monumental one tip can be.

"We get tips in a lot of different crimes. We're going to up our publicity so we get more people that can call," Hupy said. "We all have to do our part to help our community."

Allen has prayed that by sharing her loss with the world someone will come forward. She remains hopeful that the next tip police get will solve her son's killing.

"Just think what if it's your family that had to go through this? Would you want your family to go through this pain and agony on an everyday basis? So just turn it in turn whatever you know in," Allen said.

MPD says they are still seeking unknown suspects in Allen's case.

They urge anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. You can report to Crimestoppers anonymously and potentially receive $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.

