Man physically assaulted by suspects trying to steal his car near Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — A man was physically assaulted by four men who were trying to steal his car near Marquette University on Monday, police say.

According to the Marquette University Police Department (MUPD), the man intervened as the suspects attempted to steal his car near 22nd and Michigan shortly after 3 p.m.

One of the suspects displayed a weapon and the suspects physically assaulted the victim.

The suspects then all fled westbound on Michigan in their own vehicle. MUPD says the vehicle was a black Kia Telluride SUV with no plates.

The victim is receiving medical attention. Police say he is not affiliated with Marquette.

If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800.

