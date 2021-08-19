Man nearly drowns off South Beach in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital in unknown condition after being pulled ashore from Lake Michigan in Port Washington Wednesday afternoon.

The city's police department says first responders were called to South Beach around 3:20 p.m. for a call about a man in the water, under a flotation device, who was possibly drowning.

At the seen officers found the unresponsive man had been brought ashore and bystanders were using CPR on him. Fire and police personnel also tried to treat the man, and he was eventually brought to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

At this time his condition is unknown, police said in a statement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip