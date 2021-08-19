Crews pull body of missing Waukesha man from Lower Nashotah Lake

SUMMIT — Authorities found a missing 66-year-old Waukesha man deceased floating 10 feet in the water of Lower Nashotah Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The Summit Police Department says officers were called to the shore of the lake for a welfare check around 12:40 p.m. A person there said his friend's fishing boat was anchored in the water about 100 yards from the shore, with no one on board.

Police learned the missing man was a 66-year-old from Waukesha and that the fishing boat had been in the water, unoccupied, since early in the morning.

Crews from area fire departments were called to check the lake, and rescue divers later located the man's body in about 10 feet of water.

Officials say additional information will be released later, according to a news statement.

