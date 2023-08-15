Man kills woman, then himself inside Racine home, 3-year-old ran for help

RACINE, WIS. — Racine police say a woman and man are dead after a murder-suicide inside a Racine home on Friday.

On Friday, Aug. 11, officers were dispatched to a home near Drexel and Gillen around 5:30 p.m. after a three-year-old child ran to a neighbor seeking help.

BRIAN BRUCE

According to the Racine Police Department, offers entered the home and found Cassandra Sims and Deandre Martin dead. Investigators determined that Sims was shot and killed by Martin. Martin then took his own life. Police previously said the woman was 29 and the man was 30.

"Domestic and intimate partner violence is believed to be the most underreported crime in the United States," the department said in a statement Tuesday. "One in four women and one in 10 men will experience domestic abuse."

BRIAN BRUCE

If you or a loved one are in an abusive relationship there are resources to help. You are not alone. The Women’s Resource Center of Racine can be contacted at 262-633-3233 and the national Domestic Abuse Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. The Racine Police Department can be contacted at 262-886-2300 or by calling 9-1-1.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip