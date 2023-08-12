Man, woman found dead at Racine home after 'apparent domestic situation'

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police say a man and woman were found dead at a home from an "apparent domestic situation" on Friday.
Officers responded to Drexe and Gillen shortly before 5:30 p.m. regarding "suspicious circumstances."
Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man both dead.
Police believe it stemmed from a domestic situation.
Police say the public is in no danger.
"The investigation is in its infancy and remains very active at this time," the department shared.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.