Man, woman found dead at Racine home after 'apparent domestic situation'

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police say a man and woman were found dead at a home from an "apparent domestic situation" on Friday.

Officers responded to Drexe and Gillen shortly before 5:30 p.m. regarding "suspicious circumstances."

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man both dead.

Police believe it stemmed from a domestic situation.

Police say the public is in no danger.

"The investigation is in its infancy and remains very active at this time," the department shared.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

