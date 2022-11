MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it responded to a homicide Tuesday morning.

A spokeswoman with the office said a man was killed near 46th and Locust.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not shared any details on this incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip