Man killed in shooting near 12th and Highland

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting near 12th and Highland.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was a 30-year-old man.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an unidentified male in the 1200 blk of W. Highland. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) September 22, 2022

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

