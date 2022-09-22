Watch Now
Man killed in shooting near 12th and Highland

Police said the man was 30-years-old.
TMJ4
Police are responding to a fatal shooting near 12th and Highland.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 13:02:27-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting near 12th and Highland.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was a 30-year-old man.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

