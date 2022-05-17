Watch
Man killed in shooting at 37th and Burleigh, police seek suspects

TMJ4
Scene at 37th and Burleigh Monday night.
Posted at 5:44 AM, May 17, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a shooting at 37th and Burleigh in Milwaukee Monday evening, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that first responders brought the victim to the hospital, where he died from the gunshot injuries.

Police are trying to find unknown suspects. Police responded to the shooting at around 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

