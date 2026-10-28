Man killed in hit-and-run on National identified, GoFundMe created

MILWAUKEE — The man killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday on Milwaukee’s south side has been identified as 60-year-old Moises Vazquez, according to a criminal complaint.

A GoFundMe has been created following his death to help pay for funeral expenses.

"We want to give Moses a respectful farewell and help ensure his loved ones can focus on grieving, remembering, and celebrating his life during this difficult time," the GoFundMe states.

Watch below: 60-year-old killed in National Avenue hit-and-run; neighbors share traffic safety concerns

60-year-old killed in National Avenue hit-and-run; neighbors share traffic safety concerns

Vazquez was crossing West National Avenue between South 1st and South 2nd streets around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 25 when he was struck by an SUV, according to the complaint. He died at the scene despite efforts to save him.

Prosecutors charged Sergio Lee Pedroza, 31, with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prior intoxication-related conviction and hit-and-run resulting in death.

According to the complaint, investigators recovered video showing a GMC Yukon striking Vazquez and leaving without stopping. The SUV then nearly struck a vehicle stopped at a red light before turning north onto South 2nd Street, prosecutors allege.

An officer followed the SUV and stopped it on West Virginia Street. The complaint says Pedroza stumbled as he got out, appeared unbalanced and smelled of alcohol.

Pedroza told investigators he had been drinking at multiple bars before the crash and admitted he was driving, according to the complaint.

Court documents also cite a prior OWI conviction from 2014.

To learn more about the GoFundMe, click here.

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