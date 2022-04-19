Man killed after vehicle crashes, catches fire at Appleton and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — A man died after he lost control, crashed and his vehicle caught fire at Appleton and Silver Spring in Milwaukee Monday evening.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the unidentified man crashed just before 9:30 p.m. When he lost control, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a pole and then a tree. When the vehicle came to a rest, it caught fire.

TMJ4 Scene of the crash

The man was the only person inside the vehicle. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to MPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

