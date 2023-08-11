Man in video charged following viral Kenosha Applebees takedown, attorney reacts

A viral video involving an altercation where Kenosha Police take down a man in Applebees now confirmed by police to be a case of mistaken identity.

The man on the floor in the viral video is now charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer despite not being the man they were looking for.

Community advocates allege he had every right to walk away from police.

Officers approached his table because he matched the description of hit and run suspects. The suspects they were searching for were hiding in the bathroom.

Kenosha police say in a statement, "The male attempted to leave against officers orders and was restrained. He resisted and the incident that was caught on camera unfolded from there."

Community advocate Tanya McLean now asking this:

“How are you resisting when you got up to walk away and you were not under arrest?”

TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar brought that question to defense attorney Jonathan Lavoy, who is not involved in the case.

“From a legal standpoint, did he have a right to walk away from police?” Mackar asked.

“I can understand why that gentleman may have felt like he had the right to walk away,” said LaVoy. “But if a police officer, right or wrong, tells you a command you really have to follow it whether you like it or not.”

In this instance he says the man in the video was likely legally detained by officers at the scene.

“Being detained is when an officer says ‘you need to come talk to me,” he explained. "You are technically not free to go, even though you haven’t been arrested.”

Despite this, LaVoy says he was surprised by that charging decision. He thinks the District Attorney should have chosen not to charge him since it was a case of mistaken identity.

He says if you're ever in a similar situation his best advice is to comply with officers and deal with it in court later.

“If this were your client, you’d feel pretty confident in defending him?” asked Mackar.

“I would fight this case all the way to the end,” LaVoy replied.

The incident remains under review by the Kenosha Police Department. The Kenosha County District Attorney did not reply to TMJ4’s request for comment.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip