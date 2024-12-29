Man in critical condition after hit and run; woman arrested, Waukesha police say

According to the Waukesha Police Department, a 63-year-old male was left with severe injuries after being struck by a fleeing vehicle.

Police say they received a call indicating that a person may have been struck Saturday, Dec. 28 around 6:15 p.m. near White Rock Ave and Hartwell Ave in the city of Waukesha.

The victim was located with severe injuries. The City Waukesha Fire Department provided life-saving care before transporting the 63-year-old to a local trauma center.

Following an investigation, police were able to locate a vehicle connected to the incident.

Waukesha police say a 57-year-old female was arrested.

Police believe that operating a vehicle while intoxicated was a contributing factor in the incident.

If anyone was in the area of White Rock Ave and N. Hartwell Ave around this time and may have witnessed this accident or has information about this incident, please contact Detective Tyler Bauer at 262-524-3814.

