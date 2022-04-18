Man impersonates police officer, attempts 'sting operation' at Mount Pleasant hotel: Police

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A man impersonating a police officer entered a hotel and told employees he was doing a "sting operation" and wanted them to look up a customer who was staying at the hotel, Mount Pleasant police say.

The man showed staff his badge, told them his badge number and informed them he was a member of the police department. He asked about people who had checked into the hotel under the name “Perez” or “Gonzalez," police said.

But workers apparently contacted police, and officers responding to the Days Inn hotel on Hospitality Court on Sunday found the man wearing a silver badge and confirmed he was in fact not a police officer.

The real officers took the 32-year-old into custody and are referring the charge Impersonating a Peace Officer to the Racine County District Attorney's Office, according to a statement from police on Monday.

TMJ4 News does not typically identify people who have not been criminally charged.

