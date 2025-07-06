Man found stabbed to death at Menominee Park; teen arrested, Oshkosh police investigate

CITY OF OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Oshkosh Police Department (OPD) responded to a call for a car crash near Menominee Park, but at the scene, they discovered a dead man with multiple stab wounds, according to a press release.

Police found the car near Evans St. and E. Irving Ave. at about 11 p.m. Saturday. After an initial investigation, authorities learned the man may have been stabbed during an argument between several people in Menominee Park.

According to the release, a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD at 920-236-5700. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, they can call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

