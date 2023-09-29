Man found shot dead in car: Suspect arrested, charged in Grafton homicide 6 months later

GRAFTON, Wis. — A New Berlin man was arrested and charged this week in connection to a Grafton homicide that occurred in March.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says the victim, Laeng Sanavongsay, was found dead in a vehicle on CTH C south of Tallgrass Drive in Grafton on March 4, 2023.

A suspect, 34-year-old Miguel Aponte, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Milwaukee. He appeared in court on Friday and is now facing several felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempting to disfigure a corpse, and bail jumping.

The 49-year-old victim was from Texas and did not have any ties to Ozaukee County. An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound.



The sheriff's office previously said the case appeared to be an isolated and targeted incident and believed the suspect knew or had a connection to Sanavongsay.

Sanavongsay's car was registered to a rental company out of Illinois. The sheriff's office says the car's interior suggests the car was on fire for a short period of time before it extinguished itself.

The sheriff's office previously said in a statement, "The area where the vehicle was discovered would appear to be a remote area for anyone who does not live there or for anyone who is not familiar with the area. The location is a rural area with a farm field bordering the east side of the roadway. It is believed this area was chosen specifically for its appeared remoteness."

The investigation is ongoing.

