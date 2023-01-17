Man found guilty of 3 Milwaukee bank robberies by federal jury

A Milwaukee man was found guilty by a federal jury last week for several crimes, including three bank robberies.

Antoine L. Jackson, 29, was found guilty of all counts he was charged with, including conspiracy to commit bank robbery, three bank robberies, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and conspiracy to retaliate against an informant.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), between Sept. 15, 2021 and Dec. 23, 2021, Jackson was part of a robbery crew that committed several bank robberies in Milwaukee. Jackson was found to be directly involved in three bank robberies at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 7600 West Hampton Ave.

The DOJ says during the robberies, Jackson and his co-actors would pass notes to tellers, threatening to blow up the building or kill everyone inside the bank if they weren't given money.

Forensic evidence from two of the crime scenes tied Jackson to the robberies. Evidence also showed he left his DNA on three parts of a firearm, which he was not legally allowed to possess due to a prior felony conviction.

The DOJ says after Jackson was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, he made calls from jail where he made instructions to have a suspected informant seriously injured.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 13. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the bank robberies, up to 20 years in prison for conspiring to retaliate against a suspected informant, up to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and up to five years for the overall conspiracy to commit bank robberies.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip