Man found guilty in fatal Brownstone Social Lounge shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Tate was found guilty Friday in the triple shooting at the Brownstone Social Lounge that left 31-year-old Krystal Tucker dead in 2022.

A Milwaukee County jury convicted Tate of reckless homicide and two counts of reckless injury. He will be sentenced on Aug. 29.

Tate was arrested in Glendale in October 2022, eight months after the shooting. Prosecutors say Tate opened fire after he was denied access to the bar because he did not meet the 27 and up age requirement. Brownstone guests must be at least 30 to enter Brownstone at any time now.

Submitted Krystal Tucker

