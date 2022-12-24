Watch Now
Man found dead near 48th and Cleveland, one person arrested

The victim was a male in his thirties, but his identity is still pending
One person was killed Friday night near 48th and Cleveland.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Dec 24, 2022
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One person was found dead near 48th and Cleveland Friday night, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.

The person was a male in his thirties, but his identity is still pending.

The police department said a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The victim's cause of death was not shared, nor was the identity of the suspect. However, Milwaukee police said their investigating the incident as a homicide.

