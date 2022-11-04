Man finds woman's body in car; died in 'targeted' shooting, Germantown police say

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A resident in Germantown, Wisconsin was shocked to discover the body of a woman inside his car Thursday afternoon. Police have since concluded she was the victim of a 'targeted' shooting.

The 911 caller reported seeing a gunshot wound on the woman's body. Germantown police confirmed she died from gunshot wounds and are now investigating.

Police said in a statement it appears the victim was targeted, but that there does not appear to be further risk to the public.

The 911 caller reported the body around 2:18 p.m. Germantown police did not say where the incident happened.

A half dozen agencies responded to the incident, including officials with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) and the Wisconsin Crime Lab.

Location of Germantown, not where the incident occurred:



