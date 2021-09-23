Man fatally shot near W. Lisbon Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating after they say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident took place near W. Lisbon Avenue and N. 30th Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be argument related and are still under investigation. They're searching for a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

