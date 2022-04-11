Man drives car into Milwaukee River near Lincoln Park

MILWAUKEE — Glendale police are investigating after a man drove his car into the Milwaukee River and three officers ended up in the hospital.

This happened near Lincoln Park just before 2 p.m. Sunday, first responders at the scene of the incident tell TMJ4 News.

Police say a caller reported a car drove down a bike path and into the water. The driver was later rushed to the hospital. No word yet on his condition.

Police say three responding officers were taken to the hospital to be checked for hypothermia. All three are expected to be OK.

