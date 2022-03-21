Man dies in fully-engulfed vehicle fire on freeway in Kenosha County

VILLAGE OF BRISTOL, Wis. — Authorities say a man lost control of his Jeep while taking a curve and struck a barrier, causing the vehicle to catch fire and ultimately kill the driver in Kenosha County on Sunday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a statement the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the village of Bristol. The victim, other than being male, was not identified pending notification of family.

The sheriff's department states the man was driving northbound on I-94 near Frontage Road when he lost control while turning west and crashed into a barrier. The Jeep Grand Cherokee he was in caught fire, but the driver was pulled out of the fiery wreck by a passerby.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip